Axe throwing range coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A new axe throwing range is coming to Norfolk.

Folkvang Axe Throwing range is set to open in spring of 2018, according to their Facebook page.

While they didn’t give a specific opening date, their Facebook page says they will be located at 717 21st Street, across the street from Farm Fresh. The business also says they plan on being open seven days a week.

People of all levels of experience are welcome. Staff will give lessons before customers throw the axes.

Due to insurance reasons, participants cannot use their own axes.