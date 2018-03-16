× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: A few showers possible by the afternoon

Tracking some rain for the weekend, but it won’t be a complete washout.

Temperatures will dip into the mid 30s under mostly clear skies overnight.

A little bit of sunshine to start the day on Saturday, followed by increasing clouds and rain chances as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Temperatures will warm to the lower 50s.

A chance of showers early Sunday, followed by clearing skies. High pressure will build in on Sunday. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Temperatures will start trending a bit milder on Monday with highs in the low and mid 50s.

Another system moves into the area bringing us rain and possible storms on Tuesday. It is also the first day of Spring and will be our mildest day of the week. Highs right around 60 degrees.

Much cooler on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 40s.

For weather updates on Facebook:HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.