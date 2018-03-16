Quick kicks: Redskins re-sign receiver Brian Quick, add second punter

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed wide receiver Brian Quick and signed punter Sam Irwin-Hill. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Quick (6-3, 218) originally entered the NFL as a second round pick (No. 33 overall) of the St. Louis Rams in the 2012 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 78 career regular season games with 24 starts, compiling 111 receptions for 1,575 yards with 10 receiving touchdowns.

In his first season with Washington in 2017, Quick played in 11 games with one start. He caught six passes for 76 yards, including a key 31-yard reception to jump-start the team’s game-winning drive in Week 9 at Seattle.

Quick played collegiately at Appalachian State, starting 36 of the 54 games in which he appeared for the Mountaineers. He established school career records for receptions (202), receiving yards (3,418) and receiving touchdowns (31).

Quick, 28, attended Ridge View H.S. in Columbia, S.C., where he earned all-state, all-region and all-area honors. He was born June 5, 1989.

Irwin-Hill (6-3, 210) originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Dallas Cowboys on April 27, 2017. He was waived by the Cowboys in September after averaging 38.3 yards on 15 punts, including five downed inside the 20, during the 2017 preseason.

Irwin-Hill played his final two collegiate seasons at Arkansas after transferring from City College of San Francisco. As a senior at Arkansas, he played in all 13 games and averaged 40.1 yards on 58 punts and also rushed twice for 74 yards including a 51-yard touchdown run.

Irwin-Hill, 27, is a native of Bendigo, Australia, and played Australian Rules Football at Catholic College of Bendigo. He was born Oct. 10, 1990.

Redskins punter Tress Way remains on the roster after appearing in all 16 games the past four seasons.