Norfolk Police will be on every corner during 51st Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

NORFOLK, Va. - There will be more than 100 floats and up to 90 volunteers in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ocean View on Saturday.

Dave Gibson, a member of the parade committee, told News 3's Aleah Hordges the number of spectators and the amount of law enforcement have grown every year.

"People are out here to have a good time, enjoy themselves, bring their family out, bring their children out, and with the things that go on today's world, you need security," Gibson said.

Norfolk Police said they'll be on every corner - on bikes and in their patrol cars - to make sure everything goes smoothly.

"You'll see them very fluently throughout the streets, especially on the parade route itself."

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Northside Middle school.

The route goes down Granby Street and ends on West Government Avenue where the parade's after party will be.

Some neighborhood streets will be blocked off.

More than 100 vendors and live entertainment will be at the 21 and up after party.

Gibson said deputies from the sheriff's department will also be there to help.

"They check your IDs to make sure and the same way coming out," he mentioned. "You can't bring something in any kind of alcohol or anything like that."

The parade is expected to end at 12:30 p.m.