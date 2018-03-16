Norfolk Naval Shipyard holds career fair

NORFOLK, Va. – Looking for a shipyard job?

Norfolk Naval Shipyard will be holding a career fair at Chesapeake Conference Center located at 700 Conference Center Dr. on March 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, the fair will emphasize shipyard career opportunities in the production skill trades, including experienced pipefitters, marine machinery mechanics, shipwrights, scaffold builders and riggers.

NNSY representatives from major departments of the shipyard will be on hand to meet with potential employees and answer questions about jobs that are available and offered.

Applicants should bring multiple resumes, and also be prepared to be interviewed at the career fair.

Federal employment benefits at the shipyard include insurance coverage for both health and life, matching retirement plan contributions, ten paid holidays annually, 13 vacation day annually and 13 sick days annually.