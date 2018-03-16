× Norfolk man guilty of murdering girlfriend sentenced to 33 years in prison

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 21-year-old Norfolk man, who admitted to murdering his girlfriend, will be in his 50s before he’s a free man again.

In court Friday morning, a Chesapeake judge sentenced Neal Bolden to 33 years in prison for the death of Jequil Holloway.

The prosecution called the murder of the then 20-year-old “horriffic” and “inhumane”.

Chesapeake police found Holloway’s body in a car back in October of 2015, days after she was reported missing from her Norfolk home.

Holloway’s family told News 3 at the time that Bolden was Holloway’s boyfriend.

Court records obtained by News 3 showed that Bolden was violent with Holloway in the past.

In May of 2015, he admitted to assaulting her. He was also accused of strangling her and damaging her property in the same incident, but those charges were later dropped.

He was sentenced to just one month in jail and served the time on the weekends.

Bolden was ordered to have no hostile contact with Holloway.

Last December, he pleaded guilty to her murder.

Off-camera some of Holloway’s family told us they were pleased with the judge’s ruling.