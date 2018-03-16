Mermaid Winery holds grand opening at new Virginia Beach location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Mermaid Winery is officially open to the public.

The Shore Drive location held its grand opening Thursday and the event was sold out.

The winery features the same menu as the Norfolk location but offers more of a coastal vibe.

City council members were also in attendance.

Owner Jen Eickert said this location has been years in the making, and it's inspired by their customers.

"Giving us this buildout and giving us the inspiration to put all these details together and create the ultimate wine tasting experience for everyone," said owner Eickert.

The winery received a $38,000 investment grant from the City of Virginia Beach in 2017.

Mermaid Winery is located at 4401 Shore Drive.

