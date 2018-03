NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of Kiln Creek Parkway Friday evening.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a vehicle that struck a tree.

The victim, a 69-year-old Hampton man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.