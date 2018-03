“Brainless in Seattle, Part 2”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

LOVE IS A MANY SPENDORED THING, PART 2 — Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) discover the murder they are investigating was the work of a serial killer. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) enters dangerous territory. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Heather V. Regnier (#404). Original airdate 3/19/2018.