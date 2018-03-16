× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny today but rain for the weekend… Expect a wide range of temperatures this morning, from upper 20s to the low 40s. We will see mostly sunny skies again today. Highs will only warm into the low 50s today, almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Winds will pick up again this afternoon. Expect northwest winds at 10 to 15 with gusts to near 25 mph.

We will see mainly clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the low to mid 30s. Winds will relax again tonight.

We are tracking a chance for rain this weekend but it will not be a washout. Clouds will build in Saturday morning with rain showers Saturday afternoon. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning but clouds will gradually clear out by midday. Highs will return to the low and mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Winds will remain light through the weekend.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in for the start of spring, Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Rain (60%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S/N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 16th

1841 Winter Storm: 30″ Snow Tidewater over a 3 day period

