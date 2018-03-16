× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road work for Friday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:30 AM

Centerville Turnpike Bridge 7:30 AM

Coleman Bridge 2:00 PM

SATURDAY opening at the High Rise Bridge 1:00 PM

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 16-17

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on March 11-16, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure south March 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-95, Greensville County:

Ramp closure I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed March 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from March 11 – March 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One southbound lane of Frederick Boulevard at Turnpike Road intersection will be opened March 17. One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is currently open.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.