First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road work for Friday
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge 7:30 AM
Centerville Turnpike Bridge 7:30 AM
Coleman Bridge 2:00 PM
SATURDAY opening at the High Rise Bridge 1:00 PM
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 16-17
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:
- Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on March 11-16, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closure south March 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-95, Greensville County:
- Ramp closure I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed March 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from March 11 – March 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One southbound lane of Frederick Boulevard at Turnpike Road intersection will be opened March 17. One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is currently open.
- Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.