Celebrate the first day of spring with a free Italian ice from Rita’s

“Spring will come and so will happiness.”

To celebrate the official end of winter, Rita’s Italian Ice is giving away free Italian Ice on the first day of spring!

On Tuesday, March 20, each guest who visits their local shop will receive an icy treat from 12-9 p.m.

Rita’s has been giving away free Italian Ices for more than 20 years. Last year, the shop gave away nearly one million cups in a nine-hour period!

Here are all the locations in Hampton Roads:

501 Kempsville Road

Suite 102

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Todd Shopping Center

2328 West Mercury Blvd.

Hampton, VA 23666

12286 Warwick Boulevard

Newport News, VA 23606

4640 Shore Drive

Suite 111

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

5256 Providence Road

Suite B

Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Walmart

2601 George Washington Memorial Highway

Yorktown, VA 23693

Click here to learn more about Rita’s and to see a menu of all they have to offer.