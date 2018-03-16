Celebrate the first day of spring with a free Italian ice from Rita’s

“Spring will come and so will happiness.”
To celebrate the official end of winter, Rita’s Italian Ice is giving away free Italian Ice on the first day of spring!
On Tuesday, March 20, each guest who visits their local shop will receive an icy treat from 12-9 p.m.
Rita’s has been giving away free Italian Ices for more than 20 years. Last year, the shop gave away nearly one million cups in a nine-hour period!
Here are all the locations in Hampton Roads:
501 Kempsville Road
Suite 102
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Todd Shopping Center
2328 West Mercury Blvd.
Hampton, VA 23666
12286 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23606
4640 Shore Drive
Suite 111
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
5256 Providence Road
Suite B
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Walmart
2601 George Washington Memorial Highway
Yorktown, VA 23693
Click here to learn more about Rita’s and to see a menu of all they have to offer.