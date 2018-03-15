× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer, still windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer but still windy… Get ready for another chilly morning with temperatures starting out near the freezing point. It will feel more like the low to mid 20s with the wind. Highs will reach the upper 50s this afternoon, about ten degrees warmer than yesterday and near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixing in at times. Winds will ramp up again today. Expect west to southwest winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph.

We will see mainly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping into the mid 30s. Winds will back off a bit tonight and start to turn to the northwest.

Highs will dip into the low to mid 50s on Friday. We will see sunshine again tomorrow and it will still be windy. Expect northwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph.

We are tracking a chance for rain this weekend but it will not be a washout. Clouds will build in on Saturday with a chance for showers Saturday night. Highs will drop into the low 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will gradually clear out on Sunday. Winds will relax for the weekend.

Today: A Few Clouds, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20G30+

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 15th

1964 F2 Tornado: Bertie Co

1996 F0 Tornado: Emporia

