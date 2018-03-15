Striped dolphin dies after washing up in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – A striped dolphin died after being found washed up on the beach in Nags Head on March 13.

A spokesperson with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission tells News 3 the dolphin was alive when it was initially found. By the time a stranding team responded, the dolphin had died.

The dolphin was transported for a necropsy by UNC Wilmington.

Jennette’s Pier posted several pictures of the dolphin on their Facebook page, along with information about the response.

They’re reminding the public that if you see a whale, dolphin, or seal on the beach, do not push it back in the ocean but instead call the Outer Banks Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 252-455-9654.