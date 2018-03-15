Redskins bag Brown with new contract

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – By re-signing their leading tackler, the Redskins tackle a top offseason priority.

According to his agency (CSE Football), the Redskins re-sign linebacker Zach Brown – an unrestricted free agent. Last season, Brown led the Redskins with 127 tackles – despite playing in just 13 games.

Ian Rapoport reports the contract is a three-year deal worth a max total of $24 million.

Brown joined the Redskins as an unrestricted free agent in the 2017 offseason following a breakout Pro Bowl season in Buffalo in 2016.

#Redskins have agreed to terms with Zach Brown, per source. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 15, 2018