Newport News Police investigating shooting that left 17-year-old injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the area of 76th Street and Mytilene Drive Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:39 p.m., police were advised that a 17-year-old North Carolina boy suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Authorities say that this incident is not related to the shooting that happened on Jefferson Point Lane around the same time.

The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.