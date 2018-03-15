Newport News Police investigating shooting that left 17-year-old injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the area of 76th Street and Mytilene Drive Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:39 p.m., police were advised that a 17-year-old North Carolina boy suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
Authorities say that this incident is not related to the shooting that happened on Jefferson Point Lane around the same time.
The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story.
37.020386 -76.426880