First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, lane closures at the Midtown, HRBT and 168 Bypass for Thursday
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
TODAY – Berkley Bridge 1:00 PM
FRIDAY – Coleman Bridge 2:00 PM
–
CHESAPEAKE:
ROUTE 168 BYPASS LANE CLOSURE Route 168 Bypass from the Hanbury Rd exit to the I-464 interchange single lane closure Thursday, March 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m
–
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound through Thursday, March 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: A Full Closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Friday, March 16 from 12 a.m. (midnight) to 4 a.m. Motorists are advised to use the Downtown Tunnel as an alternate route.
VA-164 West: Right lane closure on VA-164 West from London Blvd. to Railroad Ave. on Thursday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 11-17
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) March 11-15, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on March 11-15, as follows:
o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-64 in both directions to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-64 in both directions to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 in both directions, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 in both directions, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on March 11-16, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199 Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) March 11-15, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures west March 11-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure I-64 east at 15th View March 12-15, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-264, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
- Single-lane closure on I-264 east ramp to Rosemont Road (Exit 18A) March 12-15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closure south March 12-16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-95, Greensville County:
- Ramp closure I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed March 13-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from March 11 – March 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- The off-ramps from I-64 east to Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) and Military Highway (Exit 281B) will be closed March 11–15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously,
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One southbound lane of Frederick Boulevard at Turnpike Road intersection will be opened March 17. One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is currently open.
- Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.