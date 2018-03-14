Two charged with murder in Lake Gaston home invasion, fatal fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, N.C. (WTVR) -- Two men have been arrested in connection to the Lake Gaston home invasion and fatal fire, according to Warren County District Attorney Mike Waters.

CBS 6 reports that Kevin Munn and Lester Kearney have been charged with first-degree murder in death of 76-year-old Nancy Alford. Additional charges are pending in the case.

Munn was arrested Tuesday night in a traffic stop with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, according to Waters. He said Kearney was arrested Wednesday by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Friday morning, Minister John Alford and his wife Nancy arrived home to find two masked intruders inside. Investigators say one of the intruders stayed with John, while the other kidnapped Nancy and forced her to withdraw about $1,000 from an ATM.

When the intruder returned to the home with Nancy, investigators say the suspects beat the couple up, tied them up, before setting the home on fire.

John, a minister at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax, Virginia, was able to escape but couldn't rescue his wife. Authorities say Nancy died inside the home.

John was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of 2nd degree burns. A family friend tells CBS 6 that John Alford’s condition is improving, but he’s still being treated for burns on his arms, hands and face.

The arrests come one day after authorities found the stolen silver 2011 Mercedes C-300 taken from the Alford’s home.

Waters tells WRAL that car was involved in a chase with the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Haywood County Sherriff’s Office.

“Evidence gathered in that chase and also related to the burning of the car, did help corroborate some other evidence in the case and led to the stop yesterday by the highway patrol,” said Waters.

