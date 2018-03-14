Suspected drug dealer arrested after leading Manteo authorities on brief chase

MANTEO, N.C. – A 44-year-old man was arrested in Manteo on Wednesday after leading authorities on a chase when they attempted to stop his vehicle.

On Wednesday morning, Dare County authorities were investigating reports of someone selling cocaine from a vehicle parked around the Head Start School.

Authorities located the vehicle and attempted to stop them for a traffic violation near Burnside Road and Scarborough Street.

However, the driver of the vehicle backed into the patrol car, exited the vehicle and ran.

A perimeter was set up and the suspect was quickly caught. He was identified as 44-year-old Julian Carlos Columbus of Roper.

He was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting or Obstructing a Police Officer, Driving while License Revoked, and a vehicle registration violation.

He is being held on a $13,000 secured bond.