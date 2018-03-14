Signed, sealed, Smith: NFL makes Redskins’ trade for QB Alex Smith official

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Happy New Year to the NFL, and happy new quarterback to the Redskins.

As the new league year began at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the NFL processed a trade on which the Redskins and Chiefs agreed on during Super Bowl week. Quarterback Alex Smith is acquired by Washington in exchange for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Smith (6-4, 217) is a 13-year NFL veteran who originally entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 156 career regular season games with 151 starts, completing 2,877-of-4,613 passes (62.4 percent) for 31,888 yards with 183 touchdowns and 96 interceptions for a passer rating of 87.4. He has also rushed 529 times for 2,433 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns in his career.

After spending his first eight NFL seasons with the 49ers from 2005-12, Smith was traded to the Chiefs on March 12, 2013. In his five seasons in Kansas City, the Chiefs recorded at least nine wins in every campaign and earned four playoff berths. The Chiefs compiled a 50-26 regular season record in Smith’s starts, and he was one of only three NFL quarterbacks to record at least 50 regular season wins as a starter from 2013-17 (Tom Brady and Russell Wilson).

This past season, Smith started all 15 games in which he played and recorded career highs in completions (341), passing yards (4,042), passing touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7) while throwing only five interceptions. He earned his third career Pro Bowl selection and led the Chiefs to their second straight AFC West title. He also received the Chiefs’ Walter Payton Man of the Year honor for his combination of outstanding community service and on-field excellence.

Smith played collegiately at Utah, recording a 21-1 record as a starter. During his time with the Utes, he completed 389-of-587 passes (66.3 percent) for 5,208 yards with 47 touchdowns and added 1,072 rushing yards with 15 rushing touchdowns on 286 carries. He earned National Player of the Year honors from Sports Illustrated following his 2004 campaign in which he led Utah to a 12-0 record.

Smith, 33, attended Helix H.S. in La Mesa, Calif., where he earned All-CIF, All-Conference and All-County honors. He was born May 7, 1984.