PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 70 block of Cushing Street.

Calls reporting the shooting were received at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers say.

Police tweeted that the victim is an adult female who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information is known at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app.