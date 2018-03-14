Pasquantino’s historic day helps ODU baseball clobber VMI, 19-4

NORFOLK, Va. – Vinnie Pasquantino went 6-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs and Old Dominion posted 24 hits en route to a 19-4 victory over VMI on Wednesday afternoon at the Bud Metheny Complex.

The Monarchs (7-9) turned in an offensive performance for the record books, as the 24 hits were the most for the team since 2009 and the 19 runs were the most since 2014. In addition, Pasquantino’s six hits tied the program record for hits in a game.

“The at-bats are getting better and we took advantage of some mistakes they made,” said head coach Chris Finwood. “We’re playing a little bit better and that’s good to see heading into conference play.”

ODU broke open a 1-1 tie through three innings with an 11-run fourth. Pasquantino, who raised his average 68 points in the game, posted a pair of RBI hits in the frame. The sophomore first baseman ended the day 6-for-6 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

“I’ve just been feeling really good lately,” said Pasquantino. “And today things just clicked.”

Additional standouts at the plate for ODU included Bryce Windham, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, along with Matt Schwarz and Brian Morley, who both picked up three hits and two RBIs.

On the mound, true freshman Hunter Gregory earned his second win of the season with five innings of one-run ball.

Making the game even more special for Finwood and the Monarchs was that the win came over his son and former ODU first baseman Grey Finwood, who is now a volunteer assistant at VMI (8-7).

“It was really neat. I’ll probably never forget that,” said Finwood. “And, on top of that, we played really well.”

Up next, ODU welcomes Florida Atlantic to The Bud this weekend for the opening series of Conference USA play.