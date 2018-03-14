× Newport News students hold candlelight vigil for gun-free schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A candlelight vigil was held for outside Hilton Elementary School in support of gun-free schools. Warwick High Schooler Cate Sibley and her classmates planned the vigil and said participants will meet in front of the elementary school and walk down Main Street to Warwick Boulevard.

Shelly Simonds, who previously ran for a House of Delegates seat is expected to be in attendance.

Sibley said she planned the vigil because she wanted to take a stand and get others in the community involved, not just students at school. She said with a vigil they would be remembering the victims of the Florida High School shooting but also allowing parents, community members and even younger students to take part, too.