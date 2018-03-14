Music News from Corey Crockett at Movin’ 107.7 FM on Coast Live

March 14, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Corey gets candid about the iHeart Radio Music Award and briefs us on Cardi B's performance, Eminem's Diss, Bonjovi's Icon Award, and Justin and Selena's split.