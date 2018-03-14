Missing Ashburn teen may be headed to Norfolk, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. – A missing Ashburn teenager might be traveling to Norfolk, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Jasmine Dunn, 17, was last seen in the Farmwell Hunt Plaza area of Ashburn and did not come home on March 1.

She is believed to be attempting to travel to, or traveling to Norfolk. Officials did not say why they believe she is coming to Norfolk.

Dunn is described as 5’9″, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Norfolk Police are aware of the investigation but the investigating agency is Loudoun County.

If you have information regarding Jasmine’s possible whereabouts you are asked to contact Detective S. Smith of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-0475.