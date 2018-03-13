Virginia guard De’Andre Hunter to be sidelined for NCAA Tournament with a broken wrist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Virginia Sports) – ACC Sixth Man of the Year De’Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) has been ruled out for the NCAA Tournament with a broken left wrist, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett announced Tuesday.

De’Andre Hunter. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Hunter suffered the injury during the ACC Tournament. He will have surgery on Monday (March 19). Hunter is expected to make a full recovery and be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks.

Hunter averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games for the top-ranked Cavaliers. He reached double figures in 16 games and was Virginia’s leading scorer in six contests. Hunter was named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week following his 22-point performance at Miami on Feb. 18. He banked in a dramatic game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer at Louisville on March 1. Hunter was also named to the All-ACC Freshman Team.

No. 1 overall seed Virginia (31-2) plays No. 16 seed UMBC (24-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16 in Charlotte, N.C. Tipoff at Spectrum Center is set for approximately 9:20 p.m. The game will be televised on TNT.