Virginia Beach Public Schools awarded money to replace buses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will award Virginia Beach City Public Schools $160,000 to buy new school buses.

Only 141 school bus fleets in 32 states were chosen to receive the money, which are rebates through the 2010 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act funding.

Recipients of the award were eligible to get up to $20,000 for each new bus purchase or up to $6,000 to make over buses. Virginia Beach schools will apply the rebates to buy eight new buses, which should be on the road by May.

“Our school buses travel 10 million miles per year taking students to and from school, as well as countless activities that enrich their education,” said VBCPS Superintendent Aaron Spence. “These rebates support the School Board’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a cleaner-running and reliable fleet, which is good for our students, good for the environment and good for our community.”

Earlier this month, the School Board approved the purchase of 40 new buses for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year. This will add to the 108 buses that the school division purchased this school year.

