× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to sunshine but still windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 9 AM for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Portsmouth. Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around one foot of inundation in low lying, vulnerable areas.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 8 AM for the Outer Banks of Currituck County. Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around one foot of inundation in low lying, vulnerable areas.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 5 PM for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Minor sound side flooding will likely continue through this afternoon for areas adjacent to the southern Pamlico Sound. Water level rises 1 to 2 feet above ground expected.

Sunny but still chilly and windy… Watch out for areas of slush and ice for your morning drive. Temperatures will start near the freezing point this morning in the low to mid 30s. It will feel more like the low to mid 20s with the strong northwest winds. Clouds will clear out this morning and we will see mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Highs will try to warm to near 50 this afternoon but it will feel more like the 40s. Northwest winds will continue at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Winds will gradually relax later this afternoon and evening.

Expect clear skies this evening with relaxing winds. Clouds will move in overnight with lows falling back to near the freezing point. It will feel more like the 20s with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

We will see partly cloudy skies Wednesday with a stray shower possible. Most areas will stay dry. Highs will only warm into the upper 40s, about 10 degrees below normal. It will still be windy tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 13th

1993 "Storm of the Century": Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.