Tips for healthy habits that are important for both moms and babies on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Pregnancy is a crucial time to start taking care of yourself both physically and emotionally. Maintaining healthy habits for both mommy and baby is essential once your little one has arrived as well. Dr. Keri Peterson shares her best health tips for both pregnant moms and newborn babies.

Some of Dr. Keri’s tips:

• Proper nutrition: Good child nutrition drives brain and body development. Ensure your baby is receiving all the vitamins and nutrients required as they grow.

• Playtime: Babies need opportunities to move, explore and play. Set aside time for play each day to keep them active.

• Healthy habits: Keeping your immune system strong after having a baby is important. Eating foods high in protein like eggs, or rich in antioxidants like berries, or, can prevent illness.

• Catch some Z’s: Being a mom brings joy but it can also cause stress. Be sure to get enough sleep- it will help reduce stress, boost your mood and keep you healthy.