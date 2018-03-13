Sign up for Spring Break camps now!

Spring Break for many Hampton Roads schools is April 2nd-6th.
If you’re looking for something for your kids to do, look no further. There are all kinds of day camps that will keep your kids busy while they’re off of school and you;re at work!
Here’s a list of ones that are still open and accepting registrations:
- Theatre Camp with the Hurrah Players – $25 membership per family, $160 weekly tuition per camper, 9am-3:30pm
- Virginia Zoo Spring Break Safari Camp – $300 for members, $350 for non-members, 9am-4pm
- Virginia Living Museum – $265 per camper, grades K-5, 9am-3pm
- Virginia Beach Field House ‘Run ‘n’ Fun’ Camp – $180 per week, ages 3 and up, 8am-5pm
- Virginia Beach Parks & Rec Camps – Located at different Rec Centers – check website for camp options
Many of these camps offer childcare before and after, check each listing to find out more!