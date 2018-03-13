Redskins offense to become Rich-er as ‘Skins expected to sign WR Paul Richardson

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – New Redskins quarterback Alex Smith will not be the only first-year offensive weapon for Washington in 2018.

According to multiple reports, the Redskins will sign former Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson to a five-year contract worth $40 million when the NFL’s free agency period begins Wednesday.

Richardson, who turns 26 years old in April, was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Colorado. In four seasons with Seattle, Richardson caught 95 passes in 47 games – including six touchdowns. Last year, he set a career-high with 44 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns.

