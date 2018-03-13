Owner of Va. Beach company Sea-Thru Windows found not guilty of construction fraud, case dismissed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Charges against the owner of Sea-Thru Windows were dismissed Monday after he was found not guilty of felony construction fraud,

according to court records.

Attorney General Mark Herring filed a lawsuit against Sea-Thru Windows, Inc. in the city’s circuit court in July. The lawsuit tried to get money for customers of Sea-Thru because Herring says the company didn’t complete some of its jobs and didn’t honor a promised life time warranty. The lawsuit alleged the company violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

Starting in January 2015, the owner, Jeffrey Pesich, began overspending and drove Sea-Thru into debt, according to the lawsuit. Pesich used loans, lines of credit, and business or consumer money improperly, the lawsuit said.

Despite the debt, the company kept advertising windows, but failed to sell the windows or install them as advertised. In addition when customers tried to call Sea-Thru to find out the status of their windows, they rarely got a call back, according to the lawsuit.

The company’s offices closed around December 2016 and some customers lost out on money, in some cases thousands of dollars, the lawsuit says.

A July 2016 News 3 report found the company had been evicted from its Norfolk offices. A 72-year old Newport News woman and her daughter were worried they were never have their windows completed, but following the News 3 report the windows were installed.

Pesich was arrested in December 2016.