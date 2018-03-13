Newport News Police investigating armed robbery of a business

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of the Exxon in the 14700 block of Warwick Boulevard Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received the call around 8:24 p.m. Police were advised that two black males entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. One of the suspects was armed with a firearm.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the business on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information.

