Newport News Police investigating armed robbery of a business

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of the Exxon in the 14700 block of Warwick Boulevard Tuesday night.
Dispatchers received the call around 8:24 p.m. Police were advised that two black males entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. One of the suspects was armed with a firearm.
The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the business on foot.
There were no reported injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information.
37.133115 -76.542366