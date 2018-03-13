Local schools bracing for National Walkout Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Students who decide to participate and protest in Wednesday's National Walkout Day are expected to walk out of class around 10 a.m. for exactly 17 minutes.

Each minute will honor a life that was lost in the Florida high school shooting that happened one month ago.

"There needs to be stricter gun laws especially against rifles and AK-47s and machine guns," says parent Jessica Fulgham.

Protesting for stricter gun laws is the purpose for the walkout.

Schools here throughout Hampton Roads have varying rules and regulations for students wanting to walk out. Mostly all of the local schools News 3 reached out to are staying neutral.

Some, like the Newport News City School District, say students will not be penalized because the district will honor the students' rights to protest.

Others like the Virginia Beach City School District say their students will be marked absent for any class time they will miss.

Some parents News 3 spoke with say they think it's important for students to exercise their rights. They also believe Wednesday's walkout will spark change.

"If they want to do something like this when they're in high school, I will definitely encourage my kids one day to voice their opinions," says Fulgham.

Schools are not disclosing where the actual walkouts will take place or the designated area where students will stand due to safety measures.

