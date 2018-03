Yogi, a Shih Tzu-poodle mix, has taken the Internet by storm due to his human-like eyes and facial expression.

The one-year-old pup became a viral sensation once his picture ended up on Reddit. Yogi’s owner, 27-year-old Chantal Desjardins, says she didn’t even notice how human he looked until she posted a picture of him on Facebook and her friends made the observation.

SOMEONE GET A DNA TEST STAT pic.twitter.com/ccDesVPXI0 — Sian Welby (@Sianwelby) March 13, 2018