First Warning Forecast: Cold And Windy

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 5 PM for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Minor sound side flooding will likely continue through this afternoon for areas adjacent to the southern Pamlico Sound. Water level rises 1 to 2 feet above ground expected.

Looking absolutely beautiful today with lots of sunshine and little to no cloud cover however we are still windy. Wind is coming from the west around 15-25 mph with gusts at 30+ mph. Temperatures are only in the mid and upper 40s this afternoon with a few spots possibly reaching the lower 50s. Rain chances will stay at 0%.

Expect clear skies this evening with relaxing winds. Clouds will move in overnight with lows falling back to near the freezing point. It will feel more like the 20s with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow morning we will wake up to a partly cloudy sky and a 20% chance of rain and snow. By the afternoon sunshine will mix in and highs will only warm into the upper 40s, about 10 degrees below normal. We will stay dry for the rest of the day and it will still be windy tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph.

Finally by Thursday our temperatures begin to warm near normal. We will reach a high of 55 on Thursday and 56 on Friday. Both days will be mostly dry with sunshine.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 13th

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

