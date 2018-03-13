Family of three displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A family of three has been displaced after a house fire in the 1500 block of Bayberry Court Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 8:09 p.m., finding a two-story, single-family home with light smoke coming from the front of the structure.

Crews entered the home and brought the fire under control at 8:42 p.m. The fire caused damage to both floors of the home.

Two adults and one child have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

