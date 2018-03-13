Discarded cigarette sparks fire in Hampton apartment

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Fire and Rescue responded to a possible apartment fire in the 90 block of Tide Mill Lane Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was caught early and the damage to the home was minimal.

Crews attributed the cause of the fire to a discarded cigarette that was not properly extinguished. Authorities say discarded smoking material is a major cause of fires and are reminding people to dispose of such material in an approved container.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.