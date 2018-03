Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Chef Jacqui Renager from Kitchen Barn (Kitchenbarnonline.com) introduces us to a tasty alternative to fresh meat called the Beyond Meat Burger (www.beyondmeat.com) and shows us how to make it right.

She says it's 100% vegan, made with pea protein, and has beet extract so it eats like a burger.