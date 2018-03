Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va - Binns of Williamsburg is Hosting and creating an “Israeli Culture Week” featuring a special exhibit with dozens of visiting artists Thursday, March 15th.

We meet two Matter of Color artists and find out about this extraordinary exhibit and auction which benefits the Richmond Ballet Minds in Motion program.

Learn more at www.richmondballet.com/a4u.

Presented by Binns of Williamsburg

435 W Duke of Gloucester St, Williamsburg

www.binnsonline.com