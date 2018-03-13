Alex Smith to Redskins: ‘Let’s build something great together’

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Alex Smith will not ‘officially’ become a member of the Washington Redskins until 4:00 p.m. ET Wednesday. However, on the eve of the NFL’s new league year, Smith is sending a message to Washington.

In a farewell letter to his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs – a franchise with which he spent the past five season, Smith reveals he “could not be more excited about this new opportunity in Washington.” Smith says, from afar, he’s admired the Redkins rich tradition, great fan base, talented roster and coaching staff.

The letter was posted to The Players’ Tribune.

Smith goes on to write, “I’m pumped to get out there and get to work. Start learning the playbook. Meeting my new teammates. Integrating myself and my family into the community. Bringing the same work ethic, experience and willingness to do whatever it takes to win — which is what has always mattered most to me — to Washington.”

Finally, Smith ends his note with, “So thank you, Kansas City. You will forever be a huge part of who I am as a quarterback and as a man. And Washington? Let’s build something great together. HTTR!“

The Redskins agreed in principle to a trade for Smith in late January. The deal will not become official until March 14.