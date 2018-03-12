Sensory friendly event with Easter Bunny at Greenbrier Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Easter Bunny will be making a trip to Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, for a sensory friendly family event.
The Easter Bunny will be at the mall on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and is free for all to attend, and will be in the Center Court of the Greenbrier Mall.
According to officials, this event will allow families with children within every spectrum of special needs to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with the Easter Bunny, in a comfortable, low sensory environment prior to public hours.
Picture packages, which cost money, will be offered. Families interested are encouraged to reserve a time in advance here.
Greenbrier Mall worked with Autism Speaks to make this event sensory friendly.