Sensory friendly event with Easter Bunny at Greenbrier Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Easter Bunny will be making a trip to Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, for a sensory friendly family event.

The Easter Bunny will be at the mall on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and is free for all to attend, and will be in the Center Court of the Greenbrier Mall.

According to officials, this event will allow families with children with​in every spectrum of special​ ​needs ​to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with the Easter Bunny, in a comfortable, low sensory environment prior to public hours.

Picture packages, which cost money, will be offered. Families interested are encouraged to reserve a time in advance here.

Greenbrier Mall worked with Autism Speaks to make this event sensory friendly.