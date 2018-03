Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Plant City.

HCSO says that the shooting took place at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies responded to Bliss Enterprises of Plant City, Inc., located on E Knights Griffin Road. Bliss Enterprises is a family owned construction company that has been building barns since 1982.

Initial reports indicate that multiple people have been shot.

No additional information has been released at this time.