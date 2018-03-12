Pro day ahead of snow day as ODU football prospects perform for NFL scouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Monday evening, Norfolk experienced a snow day. Monday morning, it was a pro day.

Four former Old Dominion football student-athletes took part in the annual ODU Pro Day at the Monarchs' football facility. Ray Lawry, Bunmi Rotimi, Brandon Addison and Melvin Vaughn performed in front of 26 scouts representing 22 of the 32 NFL teams. Chris Lee of Norfolk State also participated in the workout.

"Word is getting out," head football coach Bobby Wilder said about the NFL exposure his program is receiving. "Scouts are very appreciative with how we run our program - how open we are. It's really exciting. Our kids really performed, even though the weather wasn't great."

Two weeks ago, Rotimi became the second Monarch to compete at the NFL Combine - joining Zach Pascal from 2017.

"It's amazing," Rotimi said after his workout. "I still remember the day when I was a freshman walk-on and we were starting the transition from Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Being a part of how this program has grown so much, and being a part of it when it first started is something special."

Earlier in the off-season, Lawry played in the East-West Shrine Game while Addison played in the College Gridiron Classic.

"I took it all in today," Lowry admitted. "Ever since I was little, I've been waiting for this day - waiting for this time to happen. I had a good career in college football and now I'm excited to do it in the NFL."

The Monarchs had five players on NFL rosters last season. However, no former ODU player has ever been selected in the NFL Draft. This year's Draft will take place from April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas.