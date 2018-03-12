Norfolk woman charged with child neglect to appear in court Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk woman accused of lying about giving birth to a baby is set to appear before a judge Monday morning.

Nicole Jones’ preliminary hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence for a trial.

The 23-year-old has several charges against her including, child neglect and cruelty to a child.

Jones is accused of bringing a newborn to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center back on January 1, 2018.

According to court documents, she told police she found the newborn at the McDonald's on East Little Creek Road.

However, during an interview with police Jones admitted to giving birth to the newborn boy.

The little boy had a low body temperature, was in respiratory arrest and his umbilical cord had been cut but not clamped, which caused the baby to lose a lot of blood.

When police searched the 23-year-old’s home on Marne Avenue they found blood, a medical kit, and a one-year-old little boy crying.

Jones declined a request for an interview.

News 3 will be inside the courtroom. Stay with us for updates.