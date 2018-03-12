× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Soggy, windy, sleet/snow mixing in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain, wind, and a wintry mix… Get ready for a messy Monday. Rain will continue to spread in this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will see overcast skies with widespread rain through midday and the afternoon. Most of the wintry weather will stay west of I-95 today but some sleet or snow could mix in at times. High temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 40s. Winds will ramp up today, with NE winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 30+ mph.

As temperatures drop this evening and tonight, we will see more sleet and snow mix in with the rain. Some accumulation is possible but will be limited to less than 1”. Higher totals are expected west of I-95. Rain/sleet/snow showers will move out late tonight. Winds will continue to pick up tonight, north at 20 to 30 and gusts to 40+ mph.

Sunshine will return Tuesday but it will still be windy. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. Expect NW winds at 15 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

We will see more sunshine for the second half of the work week. Highs will warm into the 50s and closer to 60°.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (90%), Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 15-25G35

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Sleet/Snow (80%), Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 20-30G40

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 15-25G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 12th

1912 Winter Storm: 7.0″ snow – Richmond

