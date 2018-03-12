March Madness: All you need to know about Va. and N.C. schools playing in NCAA Tourney

Hampton Roads, Va./Northeast N.C. – News 3 viewers are passionate about their sports, and will be even more so with nine teams combined from Virginia and North Carolina making the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament.

UVA, Virginia Tech, Radford, North Carolina State, UNC, Duke, North Carolina Central, Davidson and UNC Greensboro are the nine teams that made it into the field of 68, with the Cavilers leading the field as the top seed in the tournament.

Game Times and Locations

UVA

The Cavs are the top seed in the tournament and will play the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) in the first round. They will play on March 16 at 9:20 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia Tech

The Hookies enter the NCAA Tourney as an 8 seed, and will play Alabama in Pittsburgh on March 15 at 9:20 p.m.

Duke

The Blue Devils will enter the tournament as a 2 seed and will play Lipscomb on March 16 in Charlotte at 12:15 p.m.

UNC

The Tarheels picked up a 2 seed with its run to the finals of the ACC Tournament on Saturday. They will play IONA on March 15 at 2:45 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

NC State

The Wolkpack will play as a 9 seed in this year’s tournament, which will mark its first time back to the NCAA tourney since the 2014-15 season. They will play Seton Hall on March 15 at 4:30 p.m. in Wichita, Kansas.

Radford

This is Radford’s third time in the NCAA Tournament, and to mark their accomplishment, they will play Long Island University Brooklyn on March 13 at 6:40 p.m., as part of the tournament’s “First Four” games.

North Carolina Central

NCCU beat out Hampton in the finals of the MEAC Tournament to clinch a spot in the dance. They will face Texas Southern on March 14 at 6:40 p.m., also as part of the tournament’s “First Four” games.

UNC Greensboro

UNCG a 13 seed will take on 4th seed Gonzaga on March 15 at 1:30 p.m. in Boise, Idaho.

Davidson

Davidson will also be playing in Boise, and as a 12 seed will take on Kentucky at 7:10 p.m. on March 15.