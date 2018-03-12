‘Long Island Medium’ to appear live in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – “Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo is coming to Chrysler Hall on June 19.

Caputo is best known from her show, Long Island Medium, which follows her life as a wife and mom while sharing her “gift” of communicating the with dead.

During “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience,” she will share stories about her life and explain how her gift works to a live audience. “The Experience” brings Caputo face-to-face with fans as she lets spirits guide her through the audience, regardless of seat location.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing” says Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at the Scope Arena Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets or online at Ticketmaster.com.