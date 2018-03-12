JANE THE VIRGIN new episode, Friday 3/16 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Seventy-Seven” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE TOOTH IS OUT THERE – When Jane (Gina Rodriguez), Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Alba (Ivonne Coll) learn what is going on with Xo (Andrea Navedo), they all try to comfort her, but Xo insists they let her live her life. Rogelio finally gets River Fields (guest star Brooke Shields) to agree to meet with him, but he learns that River has another plan in mind. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is on a mission to find his sister who may have the information he has been looking for. Meanwhile, Jane is upset with Petra (Yael Grobglas) after her girls spill a secret to Mateo. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Deirdre Shaw & Chantelle M. Wells (#413). Original airdate 3/16/2018.