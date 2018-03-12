HAMPTON ROADS, Va - From drugstore treasures to big name brands, Style Expert Rachel Zalis helps us dazzle on a dime with red carpet ready beauty tips and picks.
Get that red carpet ready look at home on Coast Live
-
Getting glamorous red carpet style without paying celebrity prices on Coast Live
-
An Oscars fashion review with celebrity stylist Spry Lee Scott on Coast Live
-
Tips for grilling to get ready for for “the big game” on Coast Live
-
Our version of love potions are cocktails for two on Coast Live
-
Learning to spot used cars that have had flood damage on Coast Live
-
-
A big model boat and gold collar stays get checked by the experts on Coast Live
-
Watch live: Survivor post season finale Red Carpet
-
Last-minute stocking stuffer ideas on Coast Live
-
Getting ready for Girl Scout cookie season on Coast Live
-
How to get free installation on carpets and more on Coast Live
-
-
Boy battling cancer given red carpet treatment at John Deere factory
-
Design ideas and advice for picking the right floors on Coast Live
-
A pro with some tips for taking great pet pics on Coast Live